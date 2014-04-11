PARIS, April 11 French water and waste group
Veolia Environnement said on Friday that benzene
pollution of drinking water in the city of Lanzhou, China, was
caused by industrial pollution.
Initial investigation showed the high levels of benzene were
caused by industrial contamination at one of the two culverts
that transfer raw water from a sedimentation plant to its water
treatment plant, Veolia said in a statement.
The level of benzene in treated water exceeded the national
standard, laboratory results showed. Operation of the polluted
culverts has been suspended immediately, Veolia said.
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq, Editing by Angus MacSwan)