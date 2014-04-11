PARIS, April 11 French water and waste group Veolia Environnement said on Friday that benzene pollution of drinking water in the city of Lanzhou, China, was caused by industrial pollution.

Initial investigation showed the high levels of benzene were caused by industrial contamination at one of the two culverts that transfer raw water from a sedimentation plant to its water treatment plant, Veolia said in a statement.

The level of benzene in treated water exceeded the national standard, laboratory results showed. Operation of the polluted culverts has been suspended immediately, Veolia said. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq, Editing by Angus MacSwan)