(Refiles to remove extraneous word in paragraph 4)
* No major impact seen on milk powder/dairy demand
* 2013 easing of family planning policy didn't lead to baby
boom
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, Oct 30 Stock prices for baby food
makers, which climbed after China pledged on Thursday to ease
family planning restrictions, may have surged too soon, with
analysts and one leading company predicting little chance of a
significant bump in demand from the policy change.
Shares for milk-powder maker Danone SA hit a
five-month high and Mead Johnson Nutrition Co reached a
two-month high after China's ruling Communist Party said it will
allow all couples to have two children after decades of a strict
one-child policy.
The announcement comes at a time when sales for baby food
and milk formula companies have weakened due to China's economic
slowdown and its campaigns to promote breastfeeding. Global
prices for whole milk powder fell in July to levels not seen
since 2009, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
But no baby boom is expected to be forthcoming soon as small
families are an engrained part of Chinese culture and adding
more children is too expensive for many.
Analysts note that an easing of policy in late 2013,
allowing couples to have a second child in situations where one
spouse was only child has only had a minor impact. As of June,
only 1.5 million of the 11 million eligible couples had applied
for second child.
Mead Johnson, one of the top five international baby formula
brands in China, said it did not expect the policy adjustment to
"significantly impact births or birth rates in China, consistent
with what we have seen in previous rounds of relaxation."
ANZ analysts added that a huge impact on milk powder demand
for New Zealand, the top dairy exporter to China, was unlikely.
"It is primarily in the richer Eastern seaboard cities where
consumers can afford formula based on New Zealand powders," they
wrote in a note to clients.
"Here, the policy has been less binding - particularly after
the policy was relaxed somewhat in 2013, but also because
wealthier people generally want fewer children. But it all helps
at the margin."
New Zealand has seen its shipments of whole milk powder
slide 65 percent in the first five months of 2015, according to
the USDA. Shares in the shareholder's fund of New Zealand's
Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd, the world's biggest
dairy exporter, made only modest gains on Friday morning.
Retail sales of baby food in China in 2011 totaled 68
billion yuan, or about $10.7 billion, with sales of baby milk
formula accounting for about 90 percent of the value, the USDA
said in a report last month, citing data from Euromonitor.
Fred Gale, a senior economist for the USDA, said he did not
expect a detectable impact on dairy demand from the change in
policy due to the expense of raising a child in China - a
sentiment echoed by Chinese citizens posting to microblogging
site Weibo.
But Bunge Ltd, a top global agricultural trader, is
predicting the change will add millions more babies to China's
population over the long term.
The change is "good for demand, but it's not necessarily
steaks," Bunge Chief Executive Soren Schroder told Reuters.
"It's the whole spread of basic food, starting with infant
nutrition and then working its way up to poultry, pork,
processed foods of various types," he said.
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua in WELLINGTON; Editing by Ken
Wills and Edwina Gibbs)