BEIJING Jan 17 China had more city
dwellers than rural residents last year for the first time in
history, data showed, a demographic milestone that also points
to strains in labour supply in the world's No. 2 economy.
As many as 51.27 percent of 1.347 billion mainland Chinese
lived in towns and cities at the end of 2011, China's National
Bureau of Statistics said.
Globally, about 51 percent of the world's 7 billion
population live in cities, the United Nations says.
In contrast, 30 percent of residents in India, the world's
second-most populous nation after China, live in cities while 82
percent of Americans are urbanites.
Rapid urbanisation in China over the past three decades has
underpinned its stellar economic performance as hundreds of
millions of people leave rural homes for towns and cities in
search of better-paying jobs.
In 2011 alone, China's rural population fell 14.6 million,
or the size of Cambodia, data showed.
But the rate of urbanisation is slowing and dragging on
labour supply, even though the massive shift of people from
countrysides into cities is far from over and will keep driving
China's economy in years to come.
A rapidly ageing Chinese population adds further
strains. The number of Chinese over 65 is nearly
the size of Japan's entire population at 122.9 million.
Ma Jiantang, the head of the statistics agency, said falling
labour supply was key in underpinning Beijing's target for 7
percent economic growth between 2011 and 2015.
Analysts agree China's labour supply is dwindling, but there
is debate about whether the country is near or crossing the
Lewis turning point, a theory that wages in a developing nation
start surging once there is a shortage in surplus rural labour.
Average Chinese salaries are already rising, albeit from low
levels. Per capita urban disposable income rose 14 percent to
21,810 yuan ($3,500) in 2011 from a year ago, while per capita
rural income was 6,977 yuan.
Analysts say average salaries understate China's income gap,
but that is hard to verify as China does not publish a
nation-wide Gini Coefficient, a widely-used measure for wealth
divides.
Ma said Beijing could not compile the coefficient because
"we can't obtain the true income data of China's high-income
urban residents".
The Gini index for rural China stood at 0.4 at the end of
2011, suggesting a middle-of-the-road income divide with 1 being
most severe and 0 indicating equal distribution of wealth.
China's economy grew 9.2 percent last year, slowing from its
10.4 percent expansion in 2010.
($1 = 6.3165 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Zhou Xin; Editing by Nick)