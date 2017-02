SHANGHAI, Sept 8 Prices of pork in China will continue to rise till the end of the year due to tight supply and higher feed costs, a senior industry official said on Thursday.

"Corn prices have continued to rise over the past few months so that will increase production cost for farmers," Qiao Yufeng, vice president of the China Animal Husbandry Association, told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference.

Qiao added that supply of live hogs would see a meaningful increase only in the first half of next year. (Reporting by Fayen Wong; Writing by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)