SHANGHAI Aug 5 China's Ningbo Port, one of the busiest ports in the country, has partially shut operations due to an approaching typhoon, a port official said on Friday.

The port, located in the eastern coastal province of Zhejiang, is no longer allowing vessels to berth but is allowing outgoing ships to sail away, said the official.

Forecasters are forecasting Typhoon Muifa to hit Shanghai and Zhejiang province this weekend, according to Tropical Storm Risk. (Reporting by Fayen Wong)