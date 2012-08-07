SHANGHAI, Aug 7 Shanghai Port, the world's
busiest container port, saw its container volume in July fall
1.8 percent from a year earlier, a rare contraction in activity,
data issued by the port's operator showed on Tuesday.
Container throughput reached 2.84 million twenty-foot
equivalent units (TEUs), down from 2.77 million in June.
The decline in throughput in July could bode ill for China's
trade in July.
Trade data for July is due on Friday. According to
economists polled by Reuters, export growth is expected to have
slowed to 8.6 percent in July, down from 11.3 percent in June.
Shanghai Port's container volumes over the past year,
including percent changes from a year earlier:
Month Container Change
Volume('000 TEU) (pct)
Jul-2012 2,843 -1.8
Jun-2012 2,771 +5.7
May-2012 2,839 +2.8
Apr-2012 2,719 +2.5
Mar-2012 2,729 +3.4
Feb-2012 2,187 +13.1
Jan-2012 2,619 -3.3
Dec-2011 2,658 +7.4
Nov-2011 2,625 -0.5
Oct-2011 2,684 +14.3
Sep-2011 2,755 +8.5
Aug-2011 2,806 +6.3
Jul-2011 2,896 +12.7
Source: Shanghai International Port (Group) Co. Ltd
(Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jason Subler; editing by Miral
Fahmy)