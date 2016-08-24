HONG KONG Aug 24 State-owned Postal Savings Bank of China (PSBC) is seen getting between 60 percent to 80 percent of its Hong Kong IPO covered by commitments from cornerstone investors, people with direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.

The bank, China's largest by branches, has secured about $2 billion in commitments from China State Shipbuilding Corp (CSSC), out of a total of about $6 billion expected in cornerstone investments for the IPO, added the sources, who declined to be named because details of the deal aren't yet public.

The bank is looking to raise about $8 billion in the deal.

CSSC and PSBC didn't immediately reply to Reuters requests for comment on the cornerstone commitments. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto and Fiona Lau of IFR; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)