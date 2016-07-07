HONG KONG, July 7 Postal Savings Bank of China Co Ltd has filed a prospectus for a Hong Kong initial public offering which could raise up to $10 billion.

Here are some key facts about the lender, which has one of the cleanest loan books in China:

* Established in 2007, PSBC had 40,057 outlets at the end of March, including 8,301 directly operated branches and 31,756 agency outlets, covering all cities and 98.9 percent of the regions of the world's second-largest economy.

* PSBC had 505 million customers at the end of March, accounting for more than one-third of China's population.

* As of March 31, 2016, the bank had total assets of 7.7 trillion yuan ($1.15 trillion), total deposits of 6.7 trillion yuan and total loans of 2.7 trillion yuan. It ranks fifth among Chinese commercial banks in terms of assets.

* At the end of December 2015, PSBC's personal deposits accounted for 85.4 percent of its total deposits, and personal loans represented 49.4 percent of all loans.

* Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities in 2015 was 1.94 percent, lower than Hong Kong-listed Chinese banks' average of 2.75 percent.

* PSBC's non-performing loan ratio was 0.81 percent, compared with large commercial Chinese banks' average of 1.73 percent. Meanwhile PSBC's allowance coverage ratio was 286.71 percent, higher than average of large commercial Chinese banks of 154.73 percent.

* Total equity stood at 273.8 billion yuan at the end of December 2015, up from 270.8 billion yuan a year earlier.

* The bank's net interest margin for the three months ended March stood at 2.35 percent, down from 2.92 percent in the same period a year ago.

* PSBC's cost-to-income ratio stood at 61.1 percent for the three months ended March 2016, up from 56.1 percent a year ago.

* Its capital adequacy ratio at the end of March 31 2016 was 10.26 percent, compared with 10.46 percent at the end of December 2015.

* For the quarter ended March, PSBC's net profit grew nearly 11 percent from the year-ago period to 12.5 billion yuan.

* PSBC was converted into a joint stock limited liability company from a limited liability company in 2012.

* In December 2015, PSBC raised 45.1 billion yuan ($6.75 billion) from investors - including UBS, JPMorgan, CPPIB, China Telecom, Ant Financial, IFC, DBS Bank and Temasek - by divesting a 16.9 percent stake.

($1 = 6.6840 Chinese yuan renminbi)

