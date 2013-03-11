By Lucy Hornby
| BEIJING, March 11
BEIJING, March 11 Chinese poultry producer Liuhe
Group Co is back to normal operations but with
strengthened protocols, its controlling shareholder said, after
being named for supplying chicken with excessive antibiotics to
KFC.
In December, state television reported that poultry
suppliers to fast-food chain KFC had fed chickens drugs and
hormones to accelerate growth. Chinese food safety authorities
also said they had found excessive amounts of antibiotics in
samples tested from 2010 and 2011.
Yum Brands Inc, which owns KFC, has blamed the food
safety scare for cutting same-store sales by 25 percent in the
first two months of the year. It releases its February sales
figures later on Monday.
"This has been a very big lesson for us that we need to pay
attention to and increase food safety efforts," Liu Yonghao,
founder of China's largest private agribusiness New Hope Group,
told reporters on Monday. New Hope, China's top feed producer,
owns Liuhe, one of China's largest chicken producers.
Liu said the excessive antibiotics were tracked to
independent chicken breeders who supply Liuhe, not to poultry
raised by Liuhe itself.
"Some breeders used too much antibiotics or medicines. These
non-standard materials got into the supply chain, and the media
reported on it," Liu said.
Yum said in January it had stopped sourcing from Liuhe in
August and had stopped sourcing from a plant run by Yingtai Food
Group before state television aired its report.
Liu said, "We are already back to normal. All the plants are
back online. What should be closed or fixed has already been
closed or fixed, and our company has released a pledge to
improve food safety measures."
He defended the practice, common to industrial breeders in
China and North America, of raising chicks to adulthood in just
over 40 days rather than the natural span of three to six months
through feeding and light control in sealed coops. The technique
requires careful disease control in the crowded flock.
"After a month of tests the market has been opened again.
Whether in Beijing, Sichuan or Shandong, across China the market
has been opened again. Following inspections, our product meets
the standards," Liu said.
In an interview with Reuters in 2006, Liuhe executives said
they had carefully studied the American poultry industry's
practices for accelerated chicken raising.
Most of Yum's nearly 5,300 restaurants in China are KFCs.