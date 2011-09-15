BEIJING, Sept 15 China's overall power consumption in August rose 9.1 percent from a year earlier to 434.3 billion kilowatt hours (kWh), the slowest growth this year, data from the National Energy Administration showed.

Following is a breakdown of China's power consumption and other data for August, posted on the website of the National Development and Reform Commission (www.ndrc.gov.cn). The commission, a powerful ministry in charge of economic and social affairs planning and pricing, oversees the energy authority.

Aug yr/yr Jan-Aug yr/yr

(bln kWh) pct (bln kWh) pct Total Power Consumption 434.3 9.1 3,124 11.9 Of which Residential 55.8 8.2 373 11.4 Industrial* 378.5 - 2,751 - -primary industry~ 11.5 2.1 70.6 4.7 -secondary industry 315.8 9.4 2,343.9 11.8

of which:

heavy industry 256.8 9.9 1,926.1 12.1

light industry 53.9 6.7 380.6 9.6 -tertiary industry 51.1 9.8 336.5 14.6 Average Power Plant Utilisation

Jan-Aug yr/yr

(hours) chg(hrs) Total 3,211 49 including: Thermal power 3,557 138 Hydropower 2,100 -178

Coal consumption per unit of power output

Jan-Aug yr/yr

gram/kWh chg(g/kWh)

328 -6 Newly added generation capacity

Jan-Aug yr/yr

(GW) pct Total 47.84 -

including:

Thermal power 32.24 -

Hydropower 8.17 -

Jan-Aug yr/yr Capital expenditure on: (bln yuan) pct chg Power generation 209.8 - Power transmission 184.1 -

* Calculated by Reuters based on available official figures.

~ Primary industry refers to agriculture, animal husbandry, fishery and forestry. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)