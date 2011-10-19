BEIJING, Oct 19 China's overall power consumption in September rose 12.2 percent from a year earlier to 391.5 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh), data from the National Energy Administration showed.

Following is a breakdown of China's power consumption and other data for September, posted on the website of the National Development and Reform Commission (www.ndrc.gov.cn).

The commission, a powerful ministry in charge of economic and social affairs planning and pricing, oversees the energy authority.

For news and data on China's power market, please search with

Sept yr/yr Jan-Sept yr/yr

(bln kWh) pct (bln kWh) pct Total Power Consumption

391.5 12.17 3,515.7 11.95

Of which

Residential 55.1 5.42 428.2 10.61

Industrial* 336.6 - 3,087.4 -

- primary industry~ 8.9 2.48 79.5 4.53

- secondary industry 279.7 14.40 2,623.5 12.13

of which:

heavy industry 222.8 15.76 2,148.7 12.51

light industry 51.9 9.07 432.5 9.51

- tertiary industry 48.0 9.68 384.4 13.95

Average Power Plant Utilisation

Jan-Sept yr/yr

(hours) chg/(hrs)

Total 3,603 78 including:

Thermal Power 3,986 193

Hydropower 2,388 -301 Coal consumption per unit of power output

Jan-Sept yr/yr

gram/kWh chg(g/kWh)

329 -5 Newly added generation capacity

Jan-Sept yr/yr

(GW) pct Total 49.62 - including: Thermal Power 32.95 - Hydropower 8.73 - Capital expenditure on: Jan-Sept yr/yr

(bln yuan) pct chg Power generation 242.8 - Power transmission 220.1 -

* Calculated by Thomson Reuters based on available official figures.

~ Primary industry refers to agriculture, animal husbandry, fishery and forestry. (Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)