GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street pares gains on lower oil prices, dollar climbs
* Euro zone spreads widest in years (Adds oil price settlement, higher dollar, European close; Updates throughout)
BEIJING, Nov 15 China's overall power consumption rose 11.35 percent from a year earlier to 379.7 billion kilowatt hours (kWh) in October, data from the National Energy Administration showed.
Following is a breakdown of China's power consumption and other data for October, posted on the website of the National Development and Reform Commission (www.ndrc.gov.cn). The commission, a powerful ministry in charge of economic and social affairs planning and pricing, oversees the energy authority.
For news and data on China's power market, please click
October yr/yr Jan-Oct yr/yr
(bln kWh) pct (bln kWh) pct Total Power Consumption
379.7 11.35 3,895.1 11.87
Of which
Residential 45.3 5.27 473.7 10.10
Industrial* 334.4 3,421.4
- primary industry~ 7.6 2.51 87.2 4.38
- secondary industry 286.2 12.79 2,908.9 12.16
of which:
heavy industry 233.8 14.06 2,381.5 12.62
light industry 47.8 7.19 480.6 9.26
- tertiary industry 40.6 10.33 425.2 13.62
Average Power Plant Utilisation
Jan-Oct yr/yr
(hours) chg/(hrs)
Total 3,971 60 including:
Thermal Power 4,391 214
Hydropower 2,639 -379 Coal consumption per unit of power output
Jan-Oct yr/yr
gram/kWh chg(g/kWh)
329 -5 Newly added generation capacity
Jan-Oct yr/yr
(GW) pct Total 60.37 including: Thermal Power 41.11 Hydropower 10.14 Capital expenditure on: Jan-Oct yr/yr
(bln yuan) pct chg Power generation 276.0 Power transmission and distribution 257.4
* Calculated by Thomson Reuters based on available official figures.
~ Primary industry refers to agriculture, animal husbandry, fishery and forestry. (Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Ken Wills)
* Euro zone spreads widest in years (Adds oil price settlement, higher dollar, European close; Updates throughout)
CHICAGO, Feb 7 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co said on Tuesday it expects to benefit from several major policy changes proposed by President Donald Trump and believes it can adjust to any potential disruptions to trade with key partners such as Mexico.
SYDNEY, Feb 7 There would be no winner from conflict between China and the United States, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned on Tuesday, seeking to dampen tension between the two nations that flared after the election of U.S. President Donald Trump.