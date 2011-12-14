BEIJING, Dec 14 China's overall power consumption rose
9.91 percent from a year earlier to 383.6 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) in
November, data from the National Energy Administration showed.
Following is a breakdown of China's power consumption and other data for
November, posted on the administration's website (www.nea.gov.cn).
November yr/yr Jan-Nov yr/yr
(bln kWh) pct (bln kWh) pct
Total Power Consumption
383.6 9.91 4,283.5 11.85
Of which
Residential 42.4 7.80 516.7 10.05
Industrial* 341.2 3,766.8
- primary industry~ 7.3 -2.32 94.5 3.77
- secondary industry 293.9 10.14 3,206.5 12.13
of which:
heavy industry 240.5 10.58 2,625.5 12.62
light industry 48.5 7.97 529.1 9.19
- tertiary industry 40.0 13.10 465.8 13.74
Average Power Plant Utilisation
Jan-Nov yr/yr
(hours) chg/(hrs)
Total 4,353 80
including:
Thermal Power 4,822 246
Hydropower 2,871 -373
Coal consumption per unit of power output
Jan-Nov yr/yr
gram/kWh chg(g/kWh)
329 -4
Newly added generation capacity
Jan-Nov yr/yr
(GW) pct
Total 66.27
including:
Thermal Power 45.65
Hydropower 10.28
Capital expenditure on: Jan-Nov yr/yr
(bln yuan) pct chg
Power generation 309.3 -
Power transmission and distribution 311.4 -
* Calculated by Thomson Reuters based on available official
figures.
~ Primary industry refers to agriculture, animal husbandry,
fishery and forestry.
(Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)