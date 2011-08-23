BEIJING, Aug 23 China's overall power consumption increased 11.8 percent from a year earlier to a record high of 434.9 billion kilowatt hours (kWh) in July, data from the National Energy Administration showed.

Following is a breakdown of China's power consumption and other data for July, posted on the website of the National Development and Reform Commission (www.ndrc.gov.cn). The commission, a powerful ministry in charge of economic and social affairs planning and pricing, oversees the energy authority.

For news on China's power market, please click on

July yr/yr Jan-July yr/yr

(bln kWh) pct (bln kWh) pct

Total Power Consumption 434.9 11.81 2,686.9 12.15 Of which Residential 47.7 9.54 317.2 12.03 Industrial* 387.2 - 2,369.7 - -primary industry~ 11.6 1.18 59.1 5.1 -secondary industry 328.8 11.94 2,025.3 11.94

of which:

heavy industry 272.9 12.53 1,666.4 12.14

light industry 51.1 8.19 326.8 9.97 -tertiary industry 46.9 16.38 285.3 15.46 Average Power Plant Utilisation

Jan-July yr/yr

(hours) chg(hrs) Total 2,778 56 including:

Thermal power 3,085 119

Hydropower 1,774 -83

Coal consumption per of power output

Jan-July yr/yr

gram/kWh chg(g/kWh)

328 -6 Newly added generation capacity

Jan-July yr/yr

(GW) pct Total 41.23 -

including:

Thermal power 27.74 -

Hydropower 7.69 -

* Calculated by Reuters based on available official figures.

~ Primary industry refers to agriculture, animal husbandry, fishery and forestry. (Reported by Beijing newsroom)