BEIJING, Aug 23 China's overall power consumption increased 11.8
percent from a year earlier to a record high of 434.9 billion kilowatt hours
(kWh) in July, data from the National Energy Administration showed.
Following is a breakdown of China's power consumption and other data for
July, posted on the website of the National Development and Reform Commission
(www.ndrc.gov.cn). The commission, a powerful ministry in charge of economic and
social affairs planning and pricing, oversees the energy authority.
July yr/yr Jan-July yr/yr
(bln kWh) pct (bln kWh) pct
Total Power Consumption 434.9 11.81 2,686.9 12.15
Of which
Residential 47.7 9.54 317.2 12.03
Industrial* 387.2 - 2,369.7 -
-primary industry~ 11.6 1.18 59.1 5.1
-secondary industry 328.8 11.94 2,025.3 11.94
of which:
heavy industry 272.9 12.53 1,666.4 12.14
light industry 51.1 8.19 326.8 9.97
-tertiary industry 46.9 16.38 285.3 15.46
Average Power Plant Utilisation
Jan-July yr/yr
(hours) chg(hrs)
Total 2,778 56
including:
Thermal power 3,085 119
Hydropower 1,774 -83
Coal consumption per of power output
Jan-July yr/yr
gram/kWh chg(g/kWh)
328 -6
Newly added generation capacity
Jan-July yr/yr
(GW) pct
Total 41.23 -
including:
Thermal power 27.74 -
Hydropower 7.69 -
* Calculated by Reuters based on available official figures.
~ Primary industry refers to agriculture, animal husbandry, fishery and
forestry.
