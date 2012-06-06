BEIJING, June 6 China will continue to keep
electricity prices steady even if its stance complicates efforts
to rein in runaway energy consumption and greenhouse gas
emissions, an official of the country's state planning agency
said on Wednesday.
China is the world's biggest emitter of greenhouse gas and
its coal-heavy power sector generates more than half of total
emissions.
But while Beijing has made broad commitments to reform the
pricing system, it fears nationwide tariff increases could stoke
inflation and even create social unrest.
The comments by Sun Cuihua, vice-head of the climate change
department of the National Development and Reform Commission
(NDRC), suggest China's power sector will be excluded from a
proposed national carbon trading scheme.
Speaking at the release of an International Energy Agency
study on power sector participation in emissions trading, she
said supply security and price stability would remain the main
focus even if this meant shelving some of China's ambitious
carbon trading proposals.
"If the problem of rising electricity prices and shortages
cannot be solved, then the government cannot accept such
proposals," she said.
Power generation accounted for 2.8 billion tonnes of CO2
emissions in 2008, more than twice as much as Japan's total
annual emissions, and exempting the sector from an emissions
market could cast doubt on the scheme's effectiveness.
China's artificially low, state-set power pricing system
makes it impossible for struggling state-owned utilities to pass
rising fuel costs on to consumers, besides making it harder to
lure investment and hit state energy efficiency targets.
China is considering plans to launch a series of
"market-based mechanisms" to reach energy and greenhouse gas
targets.
The government has pledged to increase the share of
non-fossil fuel energy to 15 percent of the total energy mix by
2020, and has also promised to cut the amount of CO2 produced
per unit of GDP by 40 to 45 percent over the 2005-2020 period.
Beijing plans to launch pilot CO2 markets in seven cities
and provinces next year, and roll out a national scheme by 2015
or 2016.
The IEA study, done jointly with the NDRC's Energy Research
Institute, proposes a total cap on carbon dioxide emissions from
China's electricity sector and the allocation of carbon credits
to individual power plants.
The IEA said a power sector emissions market should ensure
generators receive 90 percent of permits for free, keeping costs
down but still driving emissions cuts.
But the central government would not back an emissions
trading scheme in the sector unless price and supply concerns
were properly addressed, according to Sun.
