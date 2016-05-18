BEIJING May 18 China consumed 456.9 kilowatt
hours of power in April, up 1.9 percent compared to the same
month of last year, the country's energy regulator said on
Wednesday.
The National Energy Administration also said that total
generation capacity rose to 1,499.6 gigawatts by the end of
April, up 11.9 percent on the year.
According to official data released on Saturday, power
output declined 1.7 percent in April on the year, driven by a
5.9 percent drop in thermal power generation.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Ed Davies)