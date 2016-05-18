BEIJING May 18 China consumed 456.9 kilowatt hours of power in April, up 1.9 percent compared to the same month of last year, the country's energy regulator said on Wednesday.

The National Energy Administration also said that total generation capacity rose to 1,499.6 gigawatts by the end of April, up 11.9 percent on the year.

According to official data released on Saturday, power output declined 1.7 percent in April on the year, driven by a 5.9 percent drop in thermal power generation. (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Ed Davies)