SHANGHAI, March 23 China's power consumption is
expected to rise 8.5-9.7 percent in the first half of this year
from a year ago, according to the country's power producers
association.
Power usage will rise to 2.44 trillion-2.47 trillion
kilowatt hours during the first six months of this year, the
China Electricity Council said in a report.
The association had earlier predicted an annual rise of 9.5
percent in Chinese power consumption in 2012 to 5.14 trillion
kilowatt hours.
China consumed a total of 1.17-1.18 trillion kilowatt hours
in the first quarter, the report said.
The country's total power use will see stable growth, given
higher temperatures and a steady recovery in industrial
production, it said.
The association said China may face a power supply shortage
of 10-20 million kilowatts before the peak summer season.
