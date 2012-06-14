BEIJING, June 14 Chinese power consumption growth recovered to 5.2 percent in May from 3.74 percent in April, but summer shortages are unlikely with industrial electricity use still sluggish, official data showed on Thursday.

Total consumption reached 406.1 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) during the month, with industrial utilisation at 362.3 billion kWh, up 4.6 percent compared to May last year, the National Energy Administration (NEA) said.

Over the first five months, industrial usage reached 1.7 trillion kWh, up 4.6 percent on the year, a marked improvement on the 2.1 percent growth seen from January to April.

However, monthly growth remain less than half that in 2011, and April saw the slowest rate of increase in a non-holiday month for nearly three years.

Lu Junling, an inspector with the National Development and Reform Commission, told a news briefing on Wednesday that the pressure on China's overburdened power grids will ease this summer, with shortages likely to hit 16-18 gigawatts (GW), much lower than the 30-40 GW deficit in 2011.

Extremely high temperatures and low water levels at China's hydropower plants could see the situation deteriorate, but the overall supply gap has "clearly narrowed" compared to previous years and will be less than 3 percent of the total load.

The highest daily consumption rate was expected to reach 15.5-16 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh), up 3-6 percent compared to last year, he said.

The China Electricity Council last year predicted that peak capacity shortages would soar to 50 GW in 2012 and 70 GW in 2013. Last month, the State Grid Corporation was still predicting a summer shortfall of 25-37 GW.

China regularly faces power shortages during peak consumption periods as a result of surging coal prices and coal supply bottlenecks as well as limited transmission capacity.

As the summer approaches, Beijing usually orders big electricity consuming firms to work at nights or weekends in order to ease the burden on local grids, and in previous years it has imposed strict coal price caps to encourage power plants to run at maximum capacity.

Lu of the NDRC said coal supply strains have eased considerably this year, with prices around 10 percent lower than last year and power plant inventories at a record 93.13 million tonnes by June 10, up 48.3 percent compared to the same period of 2011 and the equivalent of around 28 days of utilisation.

The NEA said 18.3 gigawatts of new power capacity was put into operation in the first five months. (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Kim Coghill)