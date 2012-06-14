BEIJING, June 14 China consumed 406.1 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in May, up 5.2 percent from a year earlier, the National Energy Administration said on Thursday.

Growth in April was 3.74 percent from a year earlier.

Following is a breakdown of China's power consumption and other data for May, posted on the administration's website (www.nea.gov.cn).

For a related story on China's electricity consumption growth in May, please click

For news and data on China's power market, please click.

May Y/Y Jan-May Y/Y

(bln kWh) pct chg (bln kWh) pct chg Total power use 406.1 5.2 1,961.8 5.8 Of which: Residential 43.8 9.8 261.0 14.2 Non-residential* 362.3 1,700.8

-Primary industry~ 9.2 -1.5 35.9 -3.5

-Secondary industry 312.6 4.0 1,442.6 3.8

of which:

light industry 50.5 4.4 232.6 3.1

heavy industry 257.3 4.0 1,186.4 3.9

-Tertiary industry 40.5 11.9 222.3 12.4

Jan-May Y/Y Chg Power plant utilisation (hours) (hours) Average 1,853 -71 of which:

Thermal plants 2,097 -73

Hydro plants 1,063 -8

Jan-May Y/Y Chg Coal use in generation (grams/kWh) (grams/kWh)

323 -4

New generation capacity Jan-May(GW) Y/Y pct chg Total 18.31 of which:

Thermal 12.28

Hydro 2.94

Total generation capacity^ End-May(GW) Y/Y pct chg Total 1,041.05 8.9 of which:

Thermal 773.87 7.4

Hydropower 200.7 7.0

Nuclear 12.57 16.2

Capital Investment(bln yuan) Jan-May Y/Y pct chg

Generation 114.3

of which:

Hydro 44.4

Thermal 29.5

Nuclear 25.4 Transmission & distribution 100.3

* Calculated by Reuters based on available government figures.

~ Primary industry refers to agriculture, animal husbandry, fishery and forestry.

^ generators with capacity of 6 megawatts or above. (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by)