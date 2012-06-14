BEIJING, June 14 China consumed 406.1 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in
May, up 5.2 percent from a year earlier, the National Energy Administration said on Thursday.
Growth in April was 3.74 percent from a year earlier.
Following is a breakdown of China's power consumption and other data for May, posted on the
administration's website (www.nea.gov.cn).
May Y/Y Jan-May Y/Y
(bln kWh) pct chg (bln kWh) pct chg
Total power use 406.1 5.2 1,961.8 5.8
Of which:
Residential 43.8 9.8 261.0 14.2
Non-residential* 362.3 1,700.8
-Primary industry~ 9.2 -1.5 35.9 -3.5
-Secondary industry 312.6 4.0 1,442.6 3.8
of which:
light industry 50.5 4.4 232.6 3.1
heavy industry 257.3 4.0 1,186.4 3.9
-Tertiary industry 40.5 11.9 222.3 12.4
Jan-May Y/Y Chg
Power plant utilisation (hours) (hours)
Average 1,853 -71
of which:
Thermal plants 2,097 -73
Hydro plants 1,063 -8
Jan-May Y/Y Chg
Coal use in generation (grams/kWh) (grams/kWh)
323 -4
New generation capacity Jan-May(GW) Y/Y pct chg
Total 18.31
of which:
Thermal 12.28
Hydro 2.94
Total generation capacity^ End-May(GW) Y/Y pct chg
Total 1,041.05 8.9
of which:
Thermal 773.87 7.4
Hydropower 200.7 7.0
Nuclear 12.57 16.2
Capital Investment(bln yuan) Jan-May Y/Y pct chg
Generation 114.3
of which:
Hydro 44.4
Thermal 29.5
Nuclear 25.4
Transmission & distribution 100.3
* Calculated by Reuters based on available government figures.
~ Primary industry refers to agriculture, animal husbandry, fishery and forestry.
^ generators with capacity of 6 megawatts or above.
