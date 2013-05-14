BEIJING, May 14 China's power consumption in April reached 416.5 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh), 6.8 percent higher than in the same period of 2012, the National Energy Administration (NEA) said on Tuesday. Total power consumption over the first four months reached 1.6303 trillion kWh, up 4.9 percent compared with the same period of last year. In the first four months of 2013, China put 18.72 gigawatts (GW) of new installed capacity into formal operation, including 11 GW of thermal power and 3.79 GW of hydropower. Power consumption in China, the world's top energy user, is expected to grow more than 9 percent this year, faster than the 5.5-percent growth rate of 2012, the State Electricity Regulatory Commission (SERC) said in January. Following is a breakdown of China's power consumption and other data for April, posted on the administration's website (www.nea.gov.cn). For news and data on China's power market, please click. Apr Y/Y Jan-Apr Y/Y (bln kWh) pct chg (bln kWh) pct chg Total power use 416.5 6.8 1,630.3 4.9 Of which: Residential 48.9 0.02 222.5 2.44 Non-residential 367.6 1,407.8 -Primary industry~ 8.2 5.91 27.0 1.52 -Secondary industry 313.7 7.63 1,182.3 4.71 of which: light industry 54.1 6.54 190.3 4.46 heavy industry 254.1 7.90 971.5 4.70 -Tertiary industry 45.8 8.90 198.5 9.14 Power plant utilisation Jan-Apr Y/Y change (hours) (hours) Average 1,430 -51 of which: Thermal plant 1,633 -74 Hydro plant 828 99 Generation capacity* to end Apr (GW) Y/Y pct chg Total 1,127.56 9.0 Thermal 828.07 7.5 Hydro 216.84 9.2 Nuclear 13.67 8.7 * Including plants with capacity of 6 MW and above. (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Richard Pullin)