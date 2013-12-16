BEIJING, Dec 16 China's power consumption in November reached 448.5 billion kilowatt hours, up 8.5 percent from a year earlier, the National Energy Administration said on Monday. Total power consumption in the first 11 months of the year increased 7.5 percent to 4.831 trillion kWh. China's power generation in the first 11 months rose 7 percent to 4.74 trillion kWh. Following is a breakdown of China's power consumption and other data for November, posted on the administration's website (www.nea.gov.cn). For news and data on China's power market, please click. Nov Y/Y Jan-Nov Y/Y (bln kWh) pct chg (bln kWh) pct chg Total power use 448.5 8.5 4,831.0 7.5 Of which: Residential 48.7 7.2 625.4 9.4 Non-residential* 399.8 4205.7 -Primary industry~ 7.8 7.0 93.5 0.1 -Secondary industry 343.7 8.6 3,539.1 6.9 of which: light industry 54.5 6.5 580.8 6.2 heavy industry 283.2 9.0 2,897.8 6.9 -Tertiary industry 48.3 8.8 573.1 10.8 Jan-Nov Y/Y Chg Power plant utilisation (hours) (hours) Average 4132 -46 in which: Thermal plant 4540 28 Hydro plant 3095 -258 Jan-Nov Y/Y Chg Coal use in generation (grams/kWh) (grams/kWh) 321 -4 New generation capacity Jan-Nov(GW) Y/Y pct chg Total 69.31 in which: Thermal 29.56 Hydro 24.71 Total generation capacity^ End-Nov(GW) Y/Y pct chg Total 1,180.03 10.0 in which: Thermal 847.83 6.8 Hydropower 237.71 14.6 Nuclear 14.61 16.7 * Calculated by Reuters based on available government figures. ~ Primary industry refers to agriculture, animal husbandry, fishery and forestry. ^ generator with capacity of 6 megawatt or above. (Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)