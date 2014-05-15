May 15 China used 435.6 billion kilowatt hours of electricity in April, up 4.6 percent from a year earlier, the National Energy Administration said on Thursday. Power consumption increased 5.2 percent on year to 1714.5 billion kWh in the first four months of this year, the administration said. Following is a breakdown of China's power consumption and other data for April, posted on the administration's website (www.nea.gov.cn). For news and data on China's power market, please click. April Y/Y Jan-April Y/Y (bln kWh) pct chg (bln kWh) pct chg Total power use 435.6 4.6 1714.5 5.2 Of which: Residential 52.8 8.3 237.8 6.6 Non-residential* 382.8 1476.8 -Primary industry~ 8 -0.1 25.4 -4.9 -Secondary industry 326.5 4.0 1239.8 5.0 of which: light industry 56.3 4.6 197.6 4.9 heavy industry 264.1 3.7 1019.6 4.8 -Tertiary industry 48.3 5.9 211.6 6.5 Jan-April Y/Y Chg Power plant utilisation (hours) (hours) Average 1389 -36 in which: Thermal plant 1620 -3 Hydro plant 809 -19 Jan-April Y/Y Chg Coal use in generation (grams/kWh) (grams/kWh) 315 -3 New generation capacity Jan-April(GW) Y/Y pct chg Total 19.83 in which: Thermal 10.03 Hydro 5.28 Total generation capacity^ End-April(GW) Y/Y pct chg Total 1230.49 9.1 in which: Thermal 869.02 4.9 Hydropower 246.57 13.7 Nuclear 15.69 6.8 * Calculated by Reuters based on available government figures. ~ Primary industry refers to agriculture, animal husbandry, fishery and forestry. ^ Generator with capacity of 6 megawatt or above. (Reporting by Judy Hua and Fayen Wong; Editing by Anand Basu)