Nov 18 China consumed 450.8 billion kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity in
October, up 3.1 percent from a year earlier, data from the National Energy Administration
showed.
Over the first 10 months, power consumption increased 3.8 percent on the year to 4.5484
trillion kWh, the administration said.
Following is a breakdown of China's power consumption and other data for October, posted on
the administration's website (www.nea.gov.cn).
October Y/Y Jan-Oct Y/Y
(bln kWh) pct chg (bln kWh) pct chg
Total power use 450.8 3.1 4,548.4 3.8
Of which:
Residential 54.1 1.0 586.7 1.7
Non-residential* 396.7
-Primary industry~ 6.9 -11.4 85.3 1.1
-Secondary industry 336.9 2.8 3320.5 3.9
of which:
light industry 56.6 8.0 549.8 4.3
heavy industry 274.6 1.8 2,711.9 3.7
-Tertiary industry 53.0 9.1 555.8 6.0
Jan-Oct Y/Y chg
Power plant utilisation (hours) (hours)
Average 3,547 -199
of which:
Thermal plants 3,867 -235
Hydro plants 3,103 227
Wind plants 1,506 -185
Jan-Oct Y/Y Chg
Coal use in generation (grams/kWh) (grams/kWh)
319 -2.0
New generation capacity Jan-Oct (GW) Y/Y pct chg
Total 57.71
of which:
Thermal 28.11
Hydro 16.98
Total generation capacity^ End-Oct (GW) Y/Y pct chg
Total 1,272.38 8.5
of which:
Thermal 890.03 5.3
Hydropower 257.80 9.4
Nuclear 17.78 21.7
Wind 88.05 23.8
* Calculated by Reuters based on available government figures.
~ Primary industry refers to agriculture, animal husbandry, fishery and forestry.
^ Excludes units with capacity of less than 6 megawatts.
(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)