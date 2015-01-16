Jan 16 China consumed a total of 5.523 trillion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity in the whole of 2014, up 3.8 percent from the previous year, figures from the country's National Energy Administration showed on Friday. The administration did not provide a breakdown for December, but Reuters calculations suggest that consumption over the month stood at 511.4 billion kWh, up 4.8 percent on the year. Total installed power capacity rose 8.7 percent to 1,360 gigawatts in 2014, with big jumps in non-fossil fuel sources. Nuclear capacity rose 36.1 percent to 19.88 gigawatts after another five units were completed over the year, while grid-connected solar and wind capacity soared 67 percent and 25.6 percent, respectively, the administration said in a statement published on its official website (www.nea.gov.cn). Thermal power amounted to 67.3 percent of China's total power generation capacity by the end of the year, down from 69.1 percent at the end of the previous year. The outgoing head of the administration, Wu Xinxiong, said in an address at the end of 2014 that the share of coal in the country's total energy mix dropped to 64.2 percent in 2014, down from around 66 percent at the end of 2013. He also said China had now met its 2011-2015 hydropower capacity targets a year ahead of schedule. Following is a breakdown of China's power consumption and other data for October, posted on the administration's website (www.nea.gov.cn). For news and data on China's power market, please click . 2014 Y/Y (bln kWh) pct chg Total power use 5,523.3 3.8 Of which: Residential 692.8 2.2 Non-residential* 4,830.5 -Primary industry~ 99.4 -0.2 -Secondary industry 4,065.0 3.7 of which: light industry 665.8 4.2 heavy industry 3,327.2 3.6 -Tertiary industry 666.0 6.4 2014 Y/Y chg Power plant utilisation (hours) (hours) Average 4,286 -235 of which: Thermal plants 4,706 -314 Hydro plants 3,653 293 Wind plants 1,905 -120 2014 Y/Y Chg Coal use in generation (grams/kWh) (grams/kWh) 318 -3.0 New generation capacity 2014 (GW) Y/Y pct chg Total 103.5 1.3 of which: Thermal 47.29 13.3 Hydro 21.85 -29.4 Total generation capacity^ 2014 (GW) Y/Y pct chg Total 1,360.19 8.7 of which: Thermal 915.69 5.9 Hydropower 301.83 7.9 Nuclear 19.88 36.1 Grid-Connected Wind 95.81 25.6 Grid-Connected Solar 26.52 67.0 * Calculated by Reuters based on available government figures. ~ Primary industry refers to agriculture, animal husbandry, fishery and forestry. ^ Excludes units with capacity of less than 6 megawatts. (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)