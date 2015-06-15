June 15 China consumed 456.7 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity in May, up 1.6 percent from the previous year, figures from the country's National Energy Administration showed on Monday. Consumption in the first five months of the year reached 2.189 trillion kWh, 1.1 percent higher than the same period in 2014. Following is a breakdown of China's power consumption and other data for May, posted on the administration's website (www.nea.gov.cn). For news and data on China's power market, please click. May Y/Y chg Jan-May Y/Y chg (bln kWh) (pct) (bln kWh) (pct) Total power use 456.7 1.6 2188.9 1.1 Of which: Residential 53.3 8.9 301.2 4.9 Non-residential* 403.4 -Primary industry~ 8.7 4.8 33.5 -0.8 -Secondary industry 342.4 -0.7 1573.2 -0.8 Of which: Light industry 58.4 2.3 259.8 2.0 Heavy industry 278.5 -1.2 1285.3 -1.3 -Tertiary industry 52.3 9.8 281.0 8.3 Jan-May Y/Y chg Power plant utilisation (hours) (hours) Average 1601 -133 Of which: Thermal plants 1813 -186 Hydro plants 1142 57 Wind plants 857 -6 Jan-May Y/Y chg Coal use in generation (grams/kWh) (grams/kWh) 313 -3.4 Jan-May New generation capacity (GW) Total 32.43 Of which: Thermal 19.32 Hydro 3.97 end-May Y/Y chg Total generation capacity^ (GW) (pct) Total 1,350.27 8.8 Of which: Thermal 930.83 6.7 Hydropower 267.01 7.0 Nuclear 21.05 18.4 Wind 103.20 25.4 * Calculated by Reuters based on available government figures. ~ Primary industry refers to agriculture, animal husbandry, fishery and forestry. ^ Excludes units with capacity of less than 6 megawatts. (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)