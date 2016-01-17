Jan 17 China's power consumption in 2015 rose 0.5 percent from a year earlier to 5.550 trillion kilowatt-hours (kWh), figures from the National Energy Administration (NEA) showed. The NEA did not break out figures for December, or for wind and solar power. But Reuters calculations suggest that China's power consumption stood at 500.7 billion kWh in December, down 2.1 percent on-year. Total generating capacity rose 10.4 percent in 2015, with a 29.9-percent jump in nuclear power capacity, the administration said in a statement published on its website (www.nea.gov.cn). Thermal power, mainly coal, accounted for 65.7 percent of China's total power generating capacity by the end of the year, down from 67.3 percent in 2014. Nur Bekri, head of the NEA, said in December that coal will make up 62.6 percent of the country's primary energy needs in 2016, as opposed to 64.4 percent last year, according to official state news agency Xinhua. Official monthly data for power generation in December has not yet been released. The following is a breakdown of China's power consumption and other data for November, posted on the administration's website. For news and data on China's power market, please click. Jan-Dec y/y chg (bln kWh) (pct) Total power use 5,550.0 0.5 Of which: Residential 727.6 5.0 Non-residential* 4,822.4 -Primary industry~ 102.0 2.5 -Secondary industry 4,004.6 -1.4 Of which: Light industry 672.9 1.3 Heavy industry 3,262.0 -1.9 -Tertiary industry 715.8 7.5 Jan-Dec y/y chg (hours) (hours) Power plant utilisation^ 3,969 -349 Of which: Thermal plants 4,329 -410 Hydro plants 3,621 -48 Jan-Dec y/y chg Coal use in generation^ (grams/kWh) (grams/kWh) 315 -4.0 New generation capacity Jan-Dec y/y chg (GW) (pct) Total 129.74 24.2 Of which: Thermal 64.00 33.6 Hydro 16.08 -26.2 end-Dec y/y chg Generation capacity (GW) (pct) Total 1,506.73 10.4 Of which: Thermal 990.21 7.8 Hydropower 319.37 4.9 Nuclear 26.08 29.9 * Calculated by Reuters based on available government figures. ~ Primary industry refers to agriculture, animal husbandry, fishery and forestry. ^ Excludes units with capacity of less than 6 megawatts. (Reporting by Adam Rose; Editing by Kim Coghill)