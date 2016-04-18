April 18 China's power consumption rose 5.6 percent in March from the previous year to 476.2 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh), figures from the National Energy Administration (NEA) showed. Consumption in the first three months of 2016 rose 3.2 percent to 1.352 trillion kWh, the administration said. Total power generation capacity rose 11.7 percent in the first quarter to 1,493.6 gigawatts (GW). The following is a breakdown of China's power consumption and other data for March, posted on the administration's website. For news and data on China's power market, please click. March y/y chg Jan-Mar y/y chg (bln kWh) (pct) (bln kWh) (pct) Total power use 476.2 5.6 1352.4 3.2 Of which: Residential 70.3 8.9 210.8 10.8 Non-residential* 405.9 -Primary industry 6.7 9.9 18.4 7.8 -Secondary industry 337.6 4.3 929.1 0.2 Of which: Light industry 50.8 15.9 149.4 4.3 Heavy industry 282.0 2.4 762.7 -0.6 -Tertiary industry 61.5 9.0 194.0 10.9 Jan-Mar y/y chg (hours) (hours) Power plant utilisation^ 886 -74 Of which: Thermal plants 1006 -108 Hydro plants 691 82 Wind plants plants 422 -61 Jan-Mar y/y chg Coal use in generation^ (grams/kWh) (grams/kWh) 304 -3.8 New generation capacity Jan-Mar y/y chg (GW) (pct) Total 28.15 Of which: Thermal 17.46 Hydro 1.59 Jan-Mar y/y chg Generation capacity (GW) (pct) Total 1493.60 11.7 Of which: Thermal 1009.25 9.3 Hydropower 278.54 5.0 Nuclear 28.14 33.7 Wind 134.07 33.2 * Calculated by Reuters based on available government figures. ~ Primary industry refers to agriculture, animal husbandry, fishery and forestry. ^ Excludes units with capacity of less than 6 megawatts. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)