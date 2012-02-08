BEIJING Feb 8 China's power consumption fell 7.5 percent in January from a year ago as seasonal factors and slower economic activity dampened demand, the official China Securities Journal reported on Wednesday.

The newspaper cited an authoritative unidentified source as predicting that power consumption in the first two months would grow 5-6 percent from a year ago, depending on weather conditions, down sharply from a rise of 13 percent in December and an increase of 10.1 percent in January 2011.

China's Lunar New Year celebration was the main reason for the fall in January, the newspaper said, as factories paused production. The week-long holiday arrived in January this year, but was in early February in 2011.

China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Tuesday that annual growth of industrial output was expected to slow to 11 percent in 2012 from 13.9 percent in 2011 as the global economic slowdown and the debt crisis in Europe -- China's biggest export market -- take a toll.

The China Electricity Council, an association of power producers, last week predicted an annual rise of 9.5 percent in Chinese power consumption throughout 2012 to 5.14 trillion kilowatt hours. (Reporting by Langi Chiang and Nick Edwards; Editing by Ken Wills)