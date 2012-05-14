UPDATE 5-Trump's defense chief: "We're not in Iraq to seize anybody's oil"
BEIJING, May 14 China used 389.9 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in April, up 3.7 percent from a year earlier, the National Energy Administration said on Monday.
Following is a breakdown of China's power consumption and other data for April, posted on the administration's website (www.nea.gov.cn).
April Y/Y Jan-Apr Y/Y
(bln kWh) pct chg (bln kWh) pct chg Total power use 389.9 3.74 1555.4 6.0 Of which: Residential 49.4 13.77 217.6 15.39 Non-residential* 340.5 1337.8
-Primary industry~ 7.7 -7.01 26.7 -4.17
-Secondary industry 290.8 1.56 1129.4 3.67
of which:
light industry 50.5 2.6 181.7 2.61
heavy industry 235.3 1.33 928.8 3.84
-Tertiary industry 41.9 11.07 181.7 12.47
Jan-Apr Y/Y Chg Power plant utilisation (hours) (hours) Average 1480 -48 of which:
Thermal plants 1705 -30
Hydro plants 728 -72
Jan-Apr Y/Y Chg Coal use in generation (grams/kWh) (grams/kWh)
321 -5
New generation capacity Jan-Apr(GW) Y/Y pct chg Total 14.86 in which:
Thermal 10.38
Hydro 2.05
Total generation capacity^ End-Apr(GW) Y/Y pct chg Total 1034.39 8.9 in which:
Thermal 770.14 7.5
Hydropower 198.59 7.1
Nuclear 12.57 16.2
Capital Investment(bln yuan) Jan-Apr Y/Y pct chg
Generation 89.9
in which:
Hydro 34.8
Thermal 20.8
Nuclear 20.5 Transmission & distribution 66.8
* Calculated by Reuters based on available government figures.
~ Primary industry refers to agriculture, animal husbandry, fishery and forestry.
^ generator with capacity of 6 megawatt or above. (Reporting by Judy Hua and David Stanway; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)
