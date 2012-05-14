BEIJING, May 14 China used 389.9 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in April, up 3.7 percent from a year earlier, the National Energy Administration said on Monday.

Following is a breakdown of China's power consumption and other data for April, posted on the administration's website (www.nea.gov.cn).

For news and data on China's power market, please click.

April Y/Y Jan-Apr Y/Y

(bln kWh) pct chg (bln kWh) pct chg Total power use 389.9 3.74 1555.4 6.0 Of which: Residential 49.4 13.77 217.6 15.39 Non-residential* 340.5 1337.8

-Primary industry~ 7.7 -7.01 26.7 -4.17

-Secondary industry 290.8 1.56 1129.4 3.67

of which:

light industry 50.5 2.6 181.7 2.61

heavy industry 235.3 1.33 928.8 3.84

-Tertiary industry 41.9 11.07 181.7 12.47

Jan-Apr Y/Y Chg Power plant utilisation (hours) (hours) Average 1480 -48 of which:

Thermal plants 1705 -30

Hydro plants 728 -72

Jan-Apr Y/Y Chg Coal use in generation (grams/kWh) (grams/kWh)

321 -5

New generation capacity Jan-Apr(GW) Y/Y pct chg Total 14.86 in which:

Thermal 10.38

Hydro 2.05

Total generation capacity^ End-Apr(GW) Y/Y pct chg Total 1034.39 8.9 in which:

Thermal 770.14 7.5

Hydropower 198.59 7.1

Nuclear 12.57 16.2

Capital Investment(bln yuan) Jan-Apr Y/Y pct chg

Generation 89.9

in which:

Hydro 34.8

Thermal 20.8

Nuclear 20.5 Transmission & distribution 66.8

* Calculated by Reuters based on available government figures.

~ Primary industry refers to agriculture, animal husbandry, fishery and forestry.

^ generator with capacity of 6 megawatt or above. (Reporting by Judy Hua and David Stanway; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)