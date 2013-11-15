BEIJING, Nov 15 China's power consumption in October reached 437.5 billion kilowatt hours (kWh), the National Energy Administration (NEA) said late on Thursday, up 9.5 percent from a year earlier. Overall power consumption in October fell 1.6 percent from the previous month as temperatures dropped and air conditioners were turned off. The growth rate also slowed from 10.4 percent in September. Total power consumption in the first 10 months of the year rose 7.4 percent to 4.383 trillion kWh. China's power generation in October rose 8.4 percent on the year to 430.5 billion kWh, posting a seventh consecutive monthly gain. Following is a breakdown of China's power consumption and other data for October, posted on the administration's website (www.nea.gov.cn). For news and data on China's power market, please click. Oct Y/Y Jan-Oct Y/Y (bln kWh) pct chg (bln kWh) pct chg Total power use 437.5 9.5 4,382.5 7.4 Of which: Residential 53.5 14.6 577.7 9.8 Non-residential* 384.0 3,804.8 -Primary industry 7.9 11.1 85.5 -0.5 -Secondary industry 327.5 8.5 3,194.7 6.7 of which: light industry 52.3 6.7 526.0 6.0 heavy industry 269.8 8.8 2,614.2 6.8 -Tertiary industry 48.6 10.9 524.6 10.6 Jan-Oct Y/Y Chg Power plant utilisation (hours) (hours) Average 3,752 -51 of which: Thermal power 4,111 23 Hydropower 2,878 -237 Jan-Oct Y/Y Chg Coal use in generation (grams/kWh) (grams/kWh) 321 -5 New generation capacity Jan-Oct(GW) Y/Y pct chg Total 62.95 of which: Thermal 27.00 Hydro 22.28 Total generation capacity^ End-Oct(GW) Y/Y pct chg Total 1,172.71 10.0 in which: Thermal 845.18 7.2 Hydropower 235.56 14.2 Nuclear 14.61 16.7 Calculated by Reuters based on available government figures.~ Primary industry refers to agriculture, animal husbandry, fishery and forestry. ^ generators with capacity of 6 megawatts or above. (Reporting By Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)