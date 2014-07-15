July 15 China consumed 463.9 billion kilowatt hours of electricity in June, up
5.9 percent from a year earlier, the National Energy Administration said on Monday.
For the first six months as a whole, power consumption increased 5.3 percent on the year to
2.63 trillion kWh, the administration said.
Following is a breakdown of China's power consumption and other data for June, posted on the
administration's website (www.nea.gov.cn).
June Y/Y Jan-June Y/Y
(bln kWh) pct chg (bln kWh) pct chg
Total power use 463.9 5.9 2627.6 5.3
Of which:
Residential 51.1 8.1 337.8 6.6
Non-residential* 412.8 2289.8
-Primary industry~ 9.8 0.3 43.5 -4.6
-Secondary industry 348.2 5.2 1932.5 5.1
of which:
light industry 58.9 4.9 313.7 4.7
heavy industry 283.4 5.2 1584.5 5.1
-Tertiary industry 54.7 9.0 313.8 6.9
Jan-June Y/Y chg
Power plant utilisation (hours) (hours)
Average 2087 -79
of which:
Thermal plants 2375 -26
Hydro plants 1430 -101
Wind plants 986 -114
Jan-June Y/Y Chg
Coal use in generation (grams/kWh) (grams/kWh)
317 -3
New generation capacity Jan-June (GW) Y/Y pct chg
Total 36.70
of which:
Thermal 15.03
Hydro 13.01
Total generation capacity^ End-June (GW) Y/Y pct chg
Total 1251.22 9.4
of which:
Thermal 878.85 5.4
Hydropower 253.72 14.4
Nuclear 17.78 21.7
Wind 82.75 22.6
* Calculated by Reuters based on available government figures.
~ Primary industry refers to agriculture, animal husbandry, fishery and forestry.
^ Generator with capacity of 6 megawatt or above.
(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)