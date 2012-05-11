* April power output up 0.7 pct, lowest in a non-holiday
month since May 2009
* Daily generation at 12.4 bln kilowatts hours, lowest since
Nov last year
(Adds details, background)
By Jim Bai and David Stanway
BEIJING, May 11 China's power generation
increased 0.7 percent from a year earlier in April, government
data showed on Friday, the slowest pace of growth in a
non-holiday month since May 2009 as a cooling economy continued
to squeeze demand.
Electricity output totaled 371.8 billion kilowatt hours
(kWh) in April, according to data issued by the National Bureau
of Statistics.
On a daily basis, power output was about 12.4 billion kWh
per day, the lowest in a non-holiday month since November.
A breakdown of power generation by sources will be available
later in the day.
China's power output growth has been mostly dropping since
March last year, tracking slowing activity in the world's
second-largest economy.
China's factory output rose by 9.3 percent in April compared
with March's 11.9 percent, well below expectations as cooling
demand at home and abroad dragged on production
growth.
Customs data on Thursday had showed both growth in China's
imports and exports in April was much weaker than expected,
suggesting the nation was risking a fresh downturn in demand for
goods from its massive factory sector.
China's annual consumer inflation moderated in April despite
strong food price rises, potentially giving Beijing more scope
to loosen policy to help the economy rebound from a
first-quarter slowdown in growth.
China's power production is expected to rise 7.5 percent in
2012, its slowest growth since 2009, while slackening demand
from power stations across the country will also curb gains in
coal output, the government said in March.
China may face a power supply gap of 30-40 gigawatts (GW)
this summer, around the same as it experienced last summer,
China Electricity Council, a lobby group representing power
firms, said in April.
(Editing by Ed Davies)