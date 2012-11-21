* State Grid Corp wants 20 ultra-high voltage lines across
China
* Technology untested on this scale
* Critics question scale of plan, Grid ambition
By Charlie Zhu
BEIJING, Nov 22 China's State Grid Corp
is lobbying hard for approval of a $250 billion
upgrade plan that it says would make the nation's grid an
international trailblazer, but which critics say is too costly
and could expose the system to blackouts.
The world's No.2 economy has struggled to expand its grid
fast enough to keep up with demand after a decade of explosive
growth. Capacity needs to grow to 1,500 gigawatt (GW) by 2020
from 1,060 GW at the end of last year, according to the Energy
Research Institute, a think-tank at China's top economic
planning agency.
As China's leaders met last week in Beijing for a
once-in-a-decade transition of power, Liu Zhenya, the
politically powerful chief of the world's largest utility,
pushed the nation's power brokers to approve the monumental plan
to upgrade the transmission system. The price tag is over four
times that of the Three Gorges Dam, which was already one of the
nation's most expensive projects.
Liu is calling for China's leaders to agree to crisscross
the country with as many as 20 ultra-high voltage (UHV) power
lines, dubbed power corridors, by 2020, industry sources say.
The lines would connect China's disparate regional grids and
help resolve China's geographical energy imbalance, Liu says.
Critics say Liu is aiming to strengthen his and the state
grid's position, already the world's seventh-largest company, as
much as to strengthen the network that supplies electricity.
Analysts also question whether the huge costs will deliver
commensurate benefits.
"The UHV projects are massively expensive and, together with
many observers, I am not convinced of the projects economics and
not convinced the projects make sense from an energy supply
security perspective," said Joseph Jacobelli, a Hong-Kong based
independent energy analyst, who was formerly head of global
cleantech research at HSBC Holdings PLC.
Most of China's coal, natural gas and renewable energy
resources lie far from the cities in the east and the south, and
hauling coal from the mines to power stations on the other side
of the country ties up more than 60 percent of China's rail
capacity.
The UHV lines, which are designed to minimise energy loss
during transmission, would allow China to build power plants
near coal mines or gas fields before sending electricity rather
than coal across country. This would free up rail capacity and
lessen the need to widen the railroad network.
CHINA'S MOST EXPENSIVE ENERGY PROJECT
Analysts estimate that the full UHV project would cost up to
$250 billion, making it China's most expensive energy
infrastructure project to date.
The State Grid is a powerful player in Chinese politics,
transmitting and distributing power to 1.1 billion people across
close to 90 percent of China. Huge infrastructure projects have
in the past got people noticed inside the ruling Communist
Party, but have left behind mixed economic blessings.
Liu's lobbying goes to the heart of a struggle in Beijing
between those that want to reform powerful state monopolies, and
the monopolies themselves, who are looking to consolidate and
strengthen. China's outgoing premier, Wen Jiabao, vowed earlier
this year that Beijing would push ahead with monopoly busting.
It is unclear if China's power demand growth would require
the proposed network, critics say. As China moves
energy-intensive industry inland and west, electricity demand in
the east and south may not grow to the extent envisaged by the
plan, a Beijing-based regulatory source familiar with the plans
said.
"If that's the case, those UHV lines may not get approved,"
said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity as he was
not authorised to discuss the proposal with media.
The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC),
China's top economic planning agency, is assessing Liu's
proposal and may make a decision around the end of the year, the
regulatory source said.
BLACKOUT RISKS?
Critics say UHV technology is immature and largely untested.
China is the only country embarking on large-scale construction
of such power lines.
"Connecting regional power grids by UHV transmission line
has high risk of leading to national blackouts," the European
Union Chamber of Commerce in China said in a report in
September.
China's regional grids are too weak to receive the large
amounts of power transmitted via UHV lines, analysts say.
If all the lines proposed by State Grid are built, China's
existing regional grids would be strongly interconnected. That
would allow power to be sent from one part of the country to
another but could also increase the system's vulnerability to
black outs caused by glitches to the UHV lines, they warn.
"You have to strengthen the receiving part first," said
Michael Thomas, partner at Hong Kong-based energy consultancy,
The Lantau Group.
Lantau Group and Macquarie Equity Research said in a joint
report in July that there is little cost advantage to using the
UHV lines. The cost of generating power from coal for delivery
via UHV lines is 256.82 yuan ($41.21) per megawatt hour,
compared to the 262.86 yuan cost for transporting coal over rail
for power generation, the Lantau Group estimates.
A State Grid spokesman said UHV also holds the benefit of
maximising China's renewable energy potential and cutting
emissions. China has the world's largest wind power capacity,
but a third of it sits idle as State Grid struggles due to
transmission problems. State Grid argues UHV lines can absorb
the intermittent power from renewables such as wind and solar,
and so would form the backbone of a future smart grid.
Even if Liu fails to persuade China's new leaders to back
the full expansion, the world's top energy consumer has already
approved part of its plan. Two lines have already been built and
four more approved, and the Grid says they have operated
well.($1 = 6.2291 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Simon Webb and Ed Davies)