BEIJING Jan 18 China's December electricity output grew 7.6 percent on a year earlier to 432.7 billion kilowatt hours, the National Statistical Bureau said on Friday.

Power consumption in China, the world's top energy user, is expected to grow more than 9 percent this year, quicker than the 5.5 percent in 2012, the State Electricity Regulatory Commission said on Thursday. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Paul Tait)