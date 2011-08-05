BEIJING Aug 5 Power shortages in summer in eastern Jiangsu province, one of China's leading regional economies, are expected to be less severe than anticipated, local power grid operator data showed.

The grid firm said it restricted power consumption in only six days in July, with highest electricity flow cuts of 7.2 gigawatts (GW), after curbing power use twice in June.

"Based on weather forecast of widespread rainfall across the province in early August, maximum electrical load will be around 60 GW and power supply and demand will be basically in balance," the grid said in an online posting on Weibo site (weibo.com), China's most popular version of Twitter.

"Power demand will be fairly high in mid and late August after the rainfalls, and power demand will rise to 69 GW and power shortfalls will rebound to over 7 GW if temperatures stay above 35 degrees Celsius persistently."

Jiangsu had forecast a power deficit of up to 11 GW in the summer months, or 16 percent of expected maximum demand in the coastal province. The deficit estimate was the largest among Chinese provinces.

The local government had drafted a plan involving 100,000 companies having to reduce electricity consumption in turn by up to 15 GW to make way for other users, and power consumers in 47 industries, including steel and cement producers and hotels, had been notified of possible power cuts.

For a table of China's regional power shortage forecast, click: (Reported by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)