BEIJING Aug 5 Power shortages in summer in
eastern Jiangsu province, one of China's leading regional
economies, are expected to be less severe than anticipated,
local power grid operator data showed.
The grid firm said it restricted power consumption in only
six days in July, with highest electricity flow cuts of 7.2
gigawatts (GW), after curbing power use twice in June.
"Based on weather forecast of widespread rainfall across the
province in early August, maximum electrical load will be around
60 GW and power supply and demand will be basically in balance,"
the grid said in an online posting on Weibo site (weibo.com),
China's most popular version of Twitter.
"Power demand will be fairly high in mid and late August
after the rainfalls, and power demand will rise to 69 GW and
power shortfalls will rebound to over 7 GW if temperatures stay
above 35 degrees Celsius persistently."
Jiangsu had forecast a power deficit of up to 11 GW in the
summer months, or 16 percent of expected maximum demand in the
coastal province. The deficit estimate was the largest among
Chinese provinces.
The local government had drafted a plan involving 100,000
companies having to reduce electricity consumption in turn by up
to 15 GW to make way for other users, and power consumers in 47
industries, including steel and cement producers and hotels, had
been notified of possible power cuts.
For a table of China's regional power shortage forecast,
click:
(Reported by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)