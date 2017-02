BEIJING, Sept 7 China's power demand growth in the fourth quarter will be curbed by the country's energy efficiency drive, Xue Jing, director of the statistics department under the China Electricity Council, said on Wednesday.

Xue said the steel sector was the largest power consumer in the second and third quarters, but a forecast production slowdown, consolidation in the ferrous metals sector and another round of an energy saving drive could combine to limit demand growth in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Chris Lewis)