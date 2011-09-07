* Chinese provinces to face winter power shortages
* Power demand in Q4 to be curbed by efficiency drive
* Power generation growth in 2012 to slow vs 2011
(Recasts, adds details, background)
By Fayen Wong
BEIJING, Sept 7 Some Chinese provinces will face
a power crunch in the winter even though electricity demand
growth will be curbed by an energy-efficiency drive, an official
with the China Electricity Council (CEC) said on Wednesday.
A spring power shortage had many worried that China would be
hit by even worst power woes in summer when demand peaks. The
summer shortfalls, however, were less than feared, thanks to
power price hikes, favourable weather and moderating economic
activity.
"A power shortage in the upcoming winter could be as severe
as what we experienced in January this year, unless there is a
miraculous recovery in hydropower later this month," Xue Jing,
director of the statistics and information department under the
CEC, told reporters on the sidelines of the IHS-McCloskey
conference in Beijing.
Hydropower-rich southwestern Chinese provinces and regions,
including Guizhou, Guangxi and Yunnan, have been hit badly by
droughts and poor hydro generation since early this year.
Electricity supplies to many local industries as well as to the
country's export hub of Guangdong have been reduced.
Still, industry participants remain mixed about China's coal
import demand during the winter months, with some cautious
buyers warning that slower economic growth and increased
domestic transport capacity would alleviate the power shortage.
Coal is the source for almost 80 percent of China's
electricity generation.
Xue said a forecast production slowdown in the steel sector,
consolidation in the ferrous metals sector and another round of
an energy-saving drive could combine to limit demand growth in
the fourth quarter. She did not provide any numerical estimate.
China's overall power consumption gained 11.8 percent from a
year earlier in July and increased 12.2 percent in the first
seven months, data from the National Energy Administration
showed.
Xue said China's power generation would rise 10.5 percent in
2012, compared with a forecast 11.5 percent in 2011.
Infrastructure constraints and lack of installed power
capacity will continue to strain power supplies in some regions,
she said, without giving any specifics.
The State Grid Corp of China, the country's dominant power
distributor, has forecast expanding power shortages in the
coming years in eastern provinces such as Jiangsu, Zhejiang and
Shandong due to limited new power generation and environmental
capacity, advancing its calls for more long-distance ultra-high
voltage power lines to ship power from inland to the coast.
(Writing by Jim Bai; Editing by Chris Lewis and Ken Wills)