BEIJING, Sept 30 Power shortages will cut into
industrial output growth in Guangdong, southern China's export
powerhouse, by 4.11 percentage points from September to
December, far worse than the first eight months, the local
government has forecast.
Insufficient electricity supplies have forced some
industrial firms to shut down operations two or three days every
week in the first eight months of this year, a report from the
Economic and Information Commission of Guangdong Province said.
As a result, industrial output growth from January to August
was 1.84 percentage points less than it should have been, the
commission said in a report posted on the website of the
National Development and Reform Commission (www.ndrc.gov.cn).
It did not specify the growth rate of industrial output in
Guangdong from January to August or give any forecast for the
rest of the year.
Some foreign enterprises in Guangdong have also had to
reduce power use in peak hours, and German and Japanese
consulates in Guangdong, as well as the Hong Kong-based Chinese
Manufactures' Association have expressed their concerns of power
use restrictions on foreign firms.
China has warned of severe winter power shortages in
southern and central regions as well as in some coal-producing
provinces, as low water storage will curb hydropower output
while lower grid feed-in tariffs for coal-fired power generators
dent their enthusiasm for generation.
