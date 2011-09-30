BEIJING, Sept 30 Power shortages will cut into industrial output growth in Guangdong, southern China's export powerhouse, by 4.11 percentage points from September to December, far worse than the first eight months, the local government has forecast.

Insufficient electricity supplies have forced some industrial firms to shut down operations two or three days every week in the first eight months of this year, a report from the Economic and Information Commission of Guangdong Province said.

As a result, industrial output growth from January to August was 1.84 percentage points less than it should have been, the commission said in a report posted on the website of the National Development and Reform Commission (www.ndrc.gov.cn).

It did not specify the growth rate of industrial output in Guangdong from January to August or give any forecast for the rest of the year.

Some foreign enterprises in Guangdong have also had to reduce power use in peak hours, and German and Japanese consulates in Guangdong, as well as the Hong Kong-based Chinese Manufactures' Association have expressed their concerns of power use restrictions on foreign firms.

China has warned of severe winter power shortages in southern and central regions as well as in some coal-producing provinces, as low water storage will curb hydropower output while lower grid feed-in tariffs for coal-fired power generators dent their enthusiasm for generation.

