BEIJING Oct 21 China's power shortfall in the
coming winter and spring season will be less severe than during
the summer, according to an official with the State Electricity
Regulatory Commission (SERC).
The maximum power shortage will be about 26 gigawatts (GW)
during the winter and spring, compared with 30 GW deficit in the
summer, when 17 provinces restricted power consumption or
shifted demand from peak hours, Tan Rongyao, the SERC spokesman,
was quoted as saying by the official Xinhua News Agency.
China had 966 GW of power generating capacity at the
beginning of this year.
The shortage estimate was smaller than forecasts made by
local grids or local governments and compiled by Reuters.
But Tan also said the winter shortage could be higher than
expected if coal supplies were not guaranteed and the weather
turned out to be colder than normal.
Coal prices will stay at their elevated levels and even
climb higher for a period of time, exacerbating tightness in
coal supplies in some regions, Tan was quoted as saying.
The key solution to power shortages is to push forward power
price reform, raise grid feed-in power prices for coal-fired
power plants in some regions and charge higher prices on
energy-intensive users, Tan said.
(Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Ken Wills)