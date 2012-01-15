BEIJING Jan 15 Chinese power consumption ticked up in December to its highest level since August, implying the economy may have found a firmer footing after a lackluster November.

Chinese industry and residences consumed 409.3 billion kilowatt-hours of power in December, nearly 13 percent higher than the same month the year before. By comparison, power consumption in November had risen by only about 10 percent on year, as a deteriorating export market weighed on Chinese industrial output.

Power consumption for 2011 rose by almost 12 percent, slowing from 2010 growth of 15 percent. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Chinese power consumption data ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

In December, residential usage made up a similar percentage of total power usage as it had the previous year, implying that winter weather was not responsible for the stronger growth.

Light industry clawed its way back to over 13 percent of total usage, in line with the year before, after dropping to 12.64 percent of total usage in November.

Power output data due on Jan. 17 should provide a clearer picture of the Chinese economy's power usage. November data showed power generation rising by its slowest pace in 10 months.

Data for industrial production and quarterly GDP growth are also due on Jan. 17. Both are expected to show weakened activity as global demand slackened

Chinese statistics in the month of December can sometimes reflect unannounced adjustments from previous months, making it difficult to draw firm conclusions from this month alone.

