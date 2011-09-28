BEIJING, Sept 28 State Grid Corp of China (SGCC) won preliminary government approval to push ahead with its plan for a second alternating current ultra-high voltage (UHV) power line, a company executive said on Wednesday.

The approval allows the country's dominant power grid operator to move a step closer toward establishing a network of UHV power lines that would connect energy-rich inland regions and coastal demand centres.

"We got the approval yesterday for the feasibility study of the project," SGCC Deputy General Manager Shu Yinbiao said.

SGCC had received preliminary approvals for two other direct current UHV power lines earlier this year.

China has three UHV power lines in operation, with two run by the SGCC and one by smaller China Southern Power Grid Co Ltd .

State Grid is also working with the Brazilian state power company, Electrobras, on a 2,000 kilometers hydropower transmission project, using UHV technology to send electricity from Belo Monte Dam project on the Amazon river to Brazil's south and southeast area.

"The construction of the project hasn't started. We are at the early stage of feasibility study," Shu said at a press conference in Beijing.

China is the only country in the world with plans to build large commercial UHV power line networks, with SGCC alone planning to earmark more than 500 billion yuan ($78 billion) to build 40,000 km of such lines by 2015.

Some industry officials have objected to the UHV power network plan, citing concerns such as supply security and competition.

SGCC has drummed up calls to build long-distance, large-capacity UHV power lines this year amid warnings of escalating electricity shortages.

SGCC will build a backbone network of "three horizontal and three vertical UHV power lines" in the coming five years and will expand it to "six horizontal and five vertical UHV lines" by 2020, General Manager Liu Zhenya told a conference in Beijing.

