BEIJING Nov 4 Insufficient regional grid
investment, improper power plans and other factors have hampered
China's efforts to improve power generation efficiency and cut
pollutant emissions, data from the State Electricity Regulatory
Commission (SERC) showed.
The utilisation rates of generators with capacity of 600
megawatts and above were less than those for 300 MW in about
half of Chinese provinces in 2010, the commission said in a
report published on Thursday.
In China, a coal-fired power generator with capacity of 1
gigawatt burns about 0.29 kilograms of coal for one kilowatt
hour of electricity output. A 600-MW generator needs 0.31 kg and
300-MW generator needs 0.34 kg.
Coal-fuelled generators with capacity of 600-MW or above
accounted for 55.3 percent of total coal-fired generating
capacity that is connected to provincial grids.
"(Grid companies) have invested a fairly large amount of
money on inter-provincial power grids in recent years and less
on intra-province networks," SERC said. "Some big generators
could not be fully utilised because of insufficient transmission
capacity to pass on high-voltage power flows."
State Grid Corp of China (SGCC) favours a plan to
build the world's only ultra-high voltage (UHV) power
transmission network -- at 800 kV for direct current power flows
and 1,000 kV for alternating current -- that would greatly boost
inter-provincial transmission capacity and consolidate controls
over regional grids.
The dominant Chinese power transmission and distribution
system operator has also spent less on distribution networks
compared with transmission, a factor contributing to power
shortfalls in some regions, the SERC has said.
Some local governments failed to set annual contractual
power volumes in line with regulations and requirements, and did
not give big and efficient generators more generation hours, the
SERC said.
China's power dispatch centres are required to prioritise
power supplies from clean energy sources and efficient
generators to match demand, but the rules are loosely
implemented as actual operation of these centres, controlled by
grid operators, often succumbs to local government power
generation planning.
Recurrent power shortages also make power dispatch orders
irrelevant and invalidate generation efficiency plans.
China's power sector burned 55.1 percent of national coal
supplies in 2010, emitting 42.5 percent of sulphur dioxide and
50 percent of carbon dioxide, according to the SERC.
