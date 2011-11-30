* NDRC may raise power tariffs by 0.025 yuan/KWH -state
* Considers capping spot coal prices at 800 yuan/tonne
* 2012 coal contract price may be allowed to rise 5-7 pct
* Cap on spot prices to hit exporters, pressure intl prices
By Fayen Wong
SHANGHAI, Nov 30 China may soon raise
power tariffs by 0.025 yuan per kilowatt hour to prevent
widespread shortages over winter and is also considering capping
benchmark spot coal prices at 800 yuan ($130) a tonne in a move
to thwart a potential coal price rally, a state newspaper said
on Wednesday.
The China Securities Journal said the window of opportunity
for the government to raise power tariffs was "drawing closer"
as inflation has eased from recent peaks, adding a hike was
necessary to help power producers, who have been losing money on
thermal generation.
In a sign that a power price hike was imminent, several
state-run newspapers have begun to speculate about a possible
price increase.
A move by China, the world's No. 1 coal consuming nation, to
effectively cap coal prices will hurt domestic players but
benefit independent power producers, such as Huaneng,
Datang and Huadian.
In a oversupplied Asia Pacific market where miners are
already struggling to find homes for their cargoes, a price cap
would also force overseas sellers to cut prices to make their
coal competitive in China.
"In the past, tariff hikes were often followed by coal price
increments, offsetting the effect of the former," said Pierre
Lau, a power analyst at Citigroup said in a report.
"If coal prices are not regulated, the forthcoming tariff
hike might also lead to higher coal prices, which would make the
hike insufficient to mitigate power plants' cost pressure."
To help miners deal with rising production costs, which have
increased some 8-10 percent in the past year, Beijing may allow
2012 contract prices to rise by 5-7 percent, said a second
trader source.
"Mining costs are rising and the gap between spot and
contract prices has widened to around 300 yuan. If the
government was to freeze contract prices again next year,
producers could cut back on supplies," said a trader.
Spot coal prices in China were hovering at around 850 yuan
on the government-backed index, but traders said demand was poor
and actual transactions were priced some 20 yuan lower.
The National Development and Reform Commission has met with
key coal companies earlier this month to discuss prices, said a
source linked to one the top producers.
The paper did not say when a price rise would be imposed,
but it cited unidentified industry sources as saying any
increase may extend to residential users and affect more
provinces than in the past.
The price increase in June was limited to industrial users
in 15 provinces. Industry observers have said at the time that
Beijing would need to raise power tariffs again, especially in
coastal areas to prevent further outages.
EXECUTION DIFFICULT?
The last time the government intervened in the spot coal
market was in 2008, when prices jumped to a record high due to a
supply crunch.
But that was met with patchy success and price rises only
halted briefly, before climbing above the limit.
Traders and analysts said any price cap this time would also
be ineffective and short-lived.
"Spot prices are already falling and coal stocks are at a
record high. People are already expecting prices to fall so
there's little need for the government to step in," said a major
Chinese buyer.
Confronted with warnings of widespread summer blackouts, the
government allowed power prices to rise by about 3 percent in
June -- the first increase since 2009.
($1 = 6.3778 Chinese yuan)
