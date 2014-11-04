SHANGHAI Nov 4 The growth of China's power
consumption is expected to halve to between 3.5 percent and 4
percent in 2014, the China Electricity Council forecast, marking
the slowest growth in at least a decade.
The marked deceleration comes as economic growth in the
world's second-largest economy has slipped to its lowest level
in five years. Also growing energy efficiency and a shift away
from infrastructure investments towards the service sector have
contributed to weaker power demand.
"China's development has entered a 'new normal', whereby
economic growth is moderating and industries face growing
pressure to improve energy efficiency and reduce pollution," the
China Electricity Council (CEC) said in a statement on its
website seen on Tuesday.
The latest consumption forecast by the utility industry body
compares with its July estimate of 5.5 to 6.5 percent and its
February estimate of 7 percent.
China's power consumption rose 7.5 percent in 2013. The
slowest growth recorded in the last decade was in 2008, when
power demand increased by 5.23 percent.
Power consumption in the fourth quarter is estimated to be
up 3 percent from a year ago, due to lower factory output, the
CEC said.
Factory output is expected to shrink in the fourth quarter
as more than 2,000 factories in northern Hebei province are set
to halt or limit production as part of efforts to clear up
Beijing's smoggy skies during the Asia Pacific Economic
Cooperation (APEC) Summit this month, the CEC said.
Beijing is focusing efforts to curb pollution on the Hebei
province, which has an annual production capacity of 286 million
tonnes of steel a year, more than the whole of the European
Union, according to official data.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Jane Baird)