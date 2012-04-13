* Chinese state firm to build four generators of 660 MW each
* IL&FS to source coal from Indonesia, Australia, S. Africa
* Power project operator is acquisition target of PE
firms-report
(Adds details and context)
HONG KONG/NEW DELHI, April 13 Power Construction
Corporation of China has signed a $2.4 billion contract to build
the second phase of a massive coal-fired power complex in
southern India to help meet soaring local demand for
electricity, the firm said on Friday.
China has been playing an active role in power project
construction overseas, particularly in developing countries,
taking advantage of state financing as well as experience and
technology acquired through three decades of economic boom.
Many Indian power companies have been ordering equipment
from overseas, especially from China, as India's power gear
makers have struggled to compete on price. After losing out to
Chinese rivals, Indian manufacturers have been lobbying the
government to impose duty on equipment imports.
The second phase of the project for India's Infrastructure
Leasing & Financial Services Limited (IL&FS) will include the
addition of four generators each of capacity 660 megawatts (MW),
the Chinese group said on its website.
The deal is an EPC contract, meaning Power Construction Corp
will be responsible for engineering, procurement and
construction. It said the project will create more than 10,000
jobs in India and use power equipment made in China.
Power Construction Corp, a sprawling enterprise under the
direct supervision of China's central government, was created
last year through a state-dictated merger of dozens of domestic
survey and design institutions, power construction companies and
equipment manufacturers.
The group, parent of Chinese dam builder Sinohydro Group
that was listed in Shanghai in October following a
$2.1 billion initial public offering, aims to list itself as
well, Chinese media have said.
Power Construction Corp, with total assets of 196 billion
yuan ($31 billion) and 200,000 employees at the end of 2010,
said it generated total profits of 6.47 billion yuan on revenue
of 160 billion in 2010.
Its strategy is to "become a world famous corporation with
strong international competitiveness," it says.
INDIA COAL SHORTAGE
IL&FS said it would import coal from Indonesia, Australia
and South Africa to fuel the plant, the first phase of which
included two generators each with capacity of 600 MW, and is
scheduled to commence commercial operations by June next year.
It has acquired a mine in Indonesia to supply the generators.
IL&FS plans to sell the power from the project to state-run
distribution companies on a long-term basis as well as in the
open market.
Indian newspaper The Financial Express, citing an unnamed
source, reported in March that Singapore-based Ascol, a
consortium of four private equity investors, planned to buy
control of the project's operator -- IL&FS Tamil Nadu Power
Company that is a unit of IL&FS.
Officials at IL&FS Tamil Nadu Power and Ascol were not
immediately available for comment.
Coal fuels more than half of India's power capacity of
191,000 MW and will be required for 85 percent of the 76,000 MW
additional capacity targeted to be added in the next five years.
About 9,000 megawatts, nearly 10 percent of India's total
coal-fired generating capacity, became unviable last year after
Indonesia changed rules on coal prices. These plants have
long-term agreements to sell power to states and no flexibility
to pass on increased costs.
Slow environmental clearances and land acquisition have led
to stagnating coal output in the country and have increased
dependence on imports. State-run Coal India, which
accounts for 80 percent of India's coal output, produced about
436 million tonnes in 2011/12, missing a scaled-down target.
($1=6.3073 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Charlie Zhu and Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by
Clarence Fernandez)