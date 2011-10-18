(Repeats to remove extraneous word from headline)

* September power output up 11.5 percent

* Eighth consecutive month of double-digit growth

* Momentum wanes amid slowing economic growth

* Expansion inflated by weak base from 2010 energy use cap

* Hydropower output down 20.2 pct, thermal up 19.5 pct

By Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu

BEIJING, Oct 18 China's power generation expansion in September was sustained at a double-digit pace for an eighth consecutive month, but growth momentum continued to ease amid slowing economic activity, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

Electricity output increased 11.5 percent from a year earlier to 386.1 billion kilowatt-hours in September, dragging generation growth in the first nine months down to 12.7 percent from 13 percent in the first eight months and 13.5 percent in the first half, the data showed on Tuesday.

At 12.87 billion kWh per day, September output was lower than the previous three months when summer heat drove monthly generation to a record high above 13 billion kWh.

The fall in power generation growth is consistent with China's economic expansion, which has eased in recent quarters amid tightening policies and softening demand for exports.

September power production growth was also inflated by a low base in 2010, when a last-minute campaign to cap energy use kicked in.

Some local governments rushed to cut energy consumption in the final months of last year to meet year-end energy efficiency goals, driving power generation growth down to single digits in the final four months.

The Statistics Bureau said output from thermal power plants rose 19.5 percent year on year to 314.6 billion kWh last month and generation from nuclear stations gained 15.1 percent to 7.69 billion kWh.

But electricity production from hydropower plants declined 20.2 percent from a year earlier to 56.85 billion kWh.

The hydropower figures were slightly different from those published by the National Development and Reform Commission.

China has warned of winter power shortages in hydropower-rich southern and central regions due to low water storage.

Electricity output figures for wind farms were not immediately available. (Editing by Chris Lewis)