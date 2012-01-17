* 2011 power output growth down from 13.3 percent in 2010

BEIJING, Jan 17 China's power output growth eased last year as the world's second-largest economy slowed, and the weakness is likely to extend into 2012 with consumption from the country's biggest energy-guzzling sectors expected to remain stagnant.

Power output rose 12 percent to 4.6 trillion kilowatt-hours in 2011, weaker than an annual growth rate of 13.3 percent in the previous year because of slowing demand from heavy industrial power consumers like steel mills and aluminium smelters and a decline in manufacturing activity.

"On a year-on-year basis power generation peaked somewhere in the second quarter, and along with a moderation of growth across the whole of the economy we saw the growth rate slow in the second half of the year," said Andrew Driscoll, analyst with CLSA in Hong Kong.

"Our expectation is that power generation growth this year will slow compared to last year -- we are looking for about 9 percent growth for the full year.

China's economy grew at the weakest pace in 2-1/2 years in the last quarter of 2011 and appears to be headed for an even sharper slowdown in coming months as export demand fades and the housing market falters.

China generated 403.8 billion kWh of power in December, up 9.7 percent from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday. The year-on-year growth rate was higher than the November figure of 8.5 percent, but that was unlikely to signal a recovery.

SUPPORT FOR COAL IMPORTS

Although slower growth rates in power consumption would inevitably hit China's demand for fuels, some analysts and traders said the country's appetite for imported thermal coal could, ironically, turn out to be more voracious than in 2011.

"We've seen how monthly coal imports have been surging month after month in the fourth quarter and that's because of the open arbitrage," said a Singapore-based trader.

"It's possible that 2012 will turn out to be a repeat of 2009, whereby utilities have a big incentive to turn to imports because of cheaper overseas prices."

China put a cap on coal prices and raised power tariffs more than 5 percent from Dec. 1 to help power generators in a pre-emptive move to reduce blackouts in winter.

"Chinese domestic coal prices are weak now and spot demand is not there because of the government cap, but once that's lifted, imports will bounce back strongly by the second-quarter," said the trader.

Some in the industry also suggest that the decline in demand could be offset by a slowdown in new power capacity, leading to a new round of shortages in certain regions.

That could in turn force factories in key eastern provinces to fire up stand-alone diesel generators and drive up demand for the fuel like it did in 2004.

The China Electric Council said the amount of new generation capacity this year would be 10 gigawatts (GW) lower than 2011, putting further strain on supplies with power consumption still expected to grow by about 9 percent.

The council, a lobby group of the country's top power companies , said consumption in the world's second-biggest power market would likely hit 5.13 trillion kWh this year.

That compares with 4.69 trillion kWh consumed last year, a rise of 11.7 percent over 2010, according to data from the National Energy Administration.

"I think a number of the factors that were in play in the first half of last year that contributed to shortages are still relevant, in particular the rate of growth in new capacity where it is needed, which has slowed," said Driscoll.

"While power consumption growth is slowing, it is still outpacing incremental capacity in some regions, and there is still a lack of transmission between the provinces."

