(Updates throughout)
By Fayen Wong and Ruby Lian
SHANGHAI Oct 18 China's power generation picked
up sharply to climb for a sixth month in September and crude
steel output rose at its quickest pace this year as Beijing
boosted investment in infrastructure, although analysts see
slower growth ahead.
Refinery crude throughput, however, dipped in September from
a year ago as a number of refineries are still in the middle of
overhauls.
Beijing rolled out targeted policy measures in July to
support its economy -- including greater investment in urban
infrastructure, power lines and public services -- after nine
straight quarters of slower growth and a credit crunch sparked
worries of a hard-landing.
The policies have paid off, with China's annual economic
growth quickening to 7.8 percent in July to September from 7.5
percent in the previous three months, the fastest growth this
year, official data showed on Friday.
Still, analysts said the economic outlook remains murky and
China's commodities consumption could slow in the fourth quarter
due to seasonal factors, while Beijing may move again to
engineer slower growth if it becomes concerned about an
over-heated property market.
"Even though the headline figures are strong, the
month-on-month recent industrial output number has showed that
growth momentum is slipping in recent months," said Graeme
Train, analyst at Macquarie Commodities Research.
"We should see some slowdown in the fourth quarter but it
won't be anything dramatic since the economy is fairly
well-balanced and overall inventories are quite low."
Electricity output in the world's second-biggest economy
rose 8.2 percent to 431 billion kilowatt hours (kWh) in
September, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.
It was down 13.6 percent from the preceding month as cooler
weather reduced power demand for air-conditioning.
China's power consumption is often seen as one of the
indicators of the strength of its economy and usage has climbed
7.2 percent in the first nine months of 2013 from a year ago.
Steel output from the world's top iron ore consumer, jumped
11 percent from a year ago to 65.42 million tonnes, the highest
growth this year.
On a daily basis, China's average daily crude steel output
rose 2 percent to 2.181 million tonnes in September from the
preceeding month and was the third-highest on record, as
improved orders encouraged mills to lift production.
Looking ahead, however, steelmakers are expected to trim
production modestly in the fourth quarter, since orders
typically fall in winter as construction activities slow.
Separately, China's refinery crude throughput fell 1.2
percent in September from a year ago to about 9.4 million
barrels per day (bpd). Total crude oil processed for the month
was 38.65 million tonnes.
(Editing by Richard Pullin)