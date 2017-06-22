(Adds quotes and background)
BEIJING, June 22 China's state planner will
reduce surcharges paid by coal-fired power producers, paving the
way for the first increases in wholesale power prices since
2011, according to a document sent to regional officials and
power producers and seen by Reuters.
The change will take effect from July 1, said the document
sent by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC),
and will help utilities manage rising coal prices.
"Power generators have been complaining about losses since
last year as coal prices increase, so a tariff decrease is much
expected," said Li Rong, power analyst with consultancy SIA
Energy.
Thermal power companies pay surcharges to provincial
governments to cover environmental protection and other
programs. According to the document, local authorites, which
onsell the power to the national grid, will be able to raise
power prices, offsetting the lower surcharge revenues.
China last raised on-grid thermal power prices in 2011.
Tariffs have since fallen due to years of weakening coal prices,
which began to turn around in April last year.
In Ningxia, a region suffering from surging coal prices and
a glut of overcapacity, the government plans to raise prices by
about 0.25 Chinese cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) from the
current regional benchmark rate of 25.95 cents per kWh,
equivalent to 1 percent hike, an official with the regional
government said.
Top power groups have been lobbying the Ningxia government
to curb soaring coal prices.
The NDRC did not immediately respond to a faxed request for
comment.
The reduction of one surcharge by 25 percent and the
elimination of another comes as power companies report losses as
coal prices hit record highs.
Thermal coal futures prices rose more than 40 percent this
year to a record high around 580 yuan ($84.90) per tonne on June
20.
($1 = 6.8314 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Meng Meng and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Tony Munroe
and Richard Pullin)