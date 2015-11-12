BEIJING Nov 12 China is planning to set up two
regional power trading exchanges as part of efforts to free up
electricity prices, now set by the government, an official said
on Thursday.
China's top economic planning agency, the National
Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), is currently in talks
with power firms and the country's two state grid firms to set
up the two exchanges in Beijing and Guangzhou.
"We are studying matters related to opening power trading
centres in Beijing and Guangzhou, and there are also studies
into setting up other provincial-level trading organizations,"
an NDRC spokesman, Shi Zihai, told reporters.
He gave no details.
China aims to break the power sales monopoly held by the two
state grid firms, the State Grid Corporation of China and the
Southern Grid Corporation. It has already launched pilot reform
programmes in seven provinces that allow generators to reach
sales agreements directly with consumers.
The Southern Grid manages power transmission and
distribution in five southern regions. The State Grid is
responsible for the rest of the country.
Shi said the government was drawing up further plans to free
up the power market in pilot regions, which include the
hydropower-rich southwestern provinces of Yunnan and Guizhou as
well as Inner Mongolia and Ningxia in the coal-producing
northwest.
He said six new policy plans, to be released soon, would
establish rules for power transmission and distribution, setting
power prices and organising and operating the new exchanges.
China's power industry is in the doldrums as a result of
waning industrial growth. Power output has fallen 0.1 percent in
the first 10 months of the year, according to the National
Bureau of Statistics.
With demand weak and new capacity still coming on line,
power supplies were expected to remain in surplus for the next
two to three years, the China Electricity Council said in a
report published at the end of last month.
(Reporting by Kathy Chen and David Stanway; Editing by Nick
Macfie)